Halifax County Schools transition to ‘fully distance format’ next week

Starting next week, Halifax County Public Schools will operate in a “fully distance format” due to substantial community spread of coronavirus.
According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the change will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 7 and last through Dec. 11.
Certain groups that have been approved for face to face instruction will go back as soon as health conditions improve, officials say.
The full release is below:
Good afternoon Families.
I hope you and your family are safe and doing well.
Schools will operate in a fully distance format from Monday, December 7, 2020 to Friday, December 11, 2020. COVID19 cases in Halifax County indicate substantial community spread. Groups approved for face to face instruction will return as soon as the health conditions improve. We will continue to monitor health conditions on a weekly basis. No students will be allowed in the buildings except for students needing evaluations for special education determination. Those students will be scheduled by appointment only.
Food and packet delivery and food pickup will continue as scheduled.