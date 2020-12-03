One mother dog, seven puppies safe from kennel fire in Galax

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Fire Department rescued eight dogs from a shed fire Thursday afternoon.

At 3:32 p.m., a fire crew responded to 1658 Pipers Gap Road for a report of a kennel on fire with dogs still inside.

Authorities said that the units on the scene found a 10 ft. by 10 ft. shed on fire.

Seven puppies as well as their mother were removed from the burning structure by a passerby and neighbors.

While the fire crews were working on extinguishing the blaze, a young neighbor named Connor watched over the dogs before the homeowners were reunited.

The fire department believes a heat lamp was the cause of the fire.