One mother dog, seven puppies safe from kennel fire in Galax

The fire department believes a heat lamp was the cause of the fire

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Kennel fire with puppies still inside the shed in Galax on Dec. 3, 2020
Kennel fire with puppies still inside the shed in Galax on Dec. 3, 2020 (Galax Fire Department)

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Fire Department rescued eight dogs from a shed fire Thursday afternoon.

At 3:32 p.m., a fire crew responded to 1658 Pipers Gap Road for a report of a kennel on fire with dogs still inside.

Authorities said that the units on the scene found a 10 ft. by 10 ft. shed on fire.

Seven puppies as well as their mother were removed from the burning structure by a passerby and neighbors.

Posted by Galax Fire Department on Thursday, December 3, 2020

While the fire crews were working on extinguishing the blaze, a young neighbor named Connor watched over the dogs before the homeowners were reunited.

The fire department believes a heat lamp was the cause of the fire.

