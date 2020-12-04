Federal fugitive out of North Carolina arrested in Wytheville

A fugitive was arrested in Wytheville early Friday morning, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Wytheville officers were notified by the United States Marshal Service that a federal fugitive was possibly in the area, and were asked to be on the lookout for the suspect and his car.

A night shift patrol unit saw the suspect’s car at about 2:30 a.m. parked at a local motel, according to the Police Department.

Officers and detectives set up a perimeter around the motel and police said Tremain Kapp, 39 of Winston Salem, North Carolina, was taken into custody at about 4:30 a.m.

Federal fugitive Tremain Kapp, 39, was arrested in Wytheville early Friday morning (Wytheville Police Department)

Kapp was wanted by the United States Marshal Service for violation of federal probation on previous narcotics charges, according to the Police Department.

Authorities said Kapp was detained by the Wytheville Police Department, then the U.S. Marshals Service and was finally taken into federal custody. He is set to appear before a federal judge on Friday.