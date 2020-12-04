Two dead after deputies say woman killed someone, then herself, in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead in Franklin County after authorities said a woman killed a man and then shot herself on Thursday evening.

At about 5 p.m., a woman called 911 from Piney Point Road in Union Hall, told authorities that she killed someone and then hung up the phone, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

A few minutes later, a man called 911, also from Piney Point Road, saying his wife shot herself.

While deputies were en route to the scene, a third 911 call came in from a driver on the same road who saw what appeared to be a dead man on the edge of the road.

When deputies arrived at the woman’s home on Piney Point Road, they said they found the 65-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

First responders tried to save her, but she died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also said that they found a man’s body, a 65-year-old from Union Hall, a few hundred yards away from the woman’s home.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is awaiting additional information from the medical examiner’s office on the cause of death.

Authorities have not yet identified the man and 10 News is choosing to not identify the woman due to the suspected nature of her death.