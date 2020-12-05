‘Blessing Box’ continues Bedford church ministry while practicing social distance

BEDFORD, Va – One Bedford church is using a new way to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Main Street United Methodist installed a Blessing Box in one of their parking lots.

The display is packed with donated items including non-perishable food, toiletries and hats.

Dr. Dawn Compton, the church’s pastor, says it’s one way to continue their ministry while practicing distance.

“We can help people in need even in the midst of this pandemic. That kept them safe, keeps us safe, and it offers maybe some things that they can use,” Compton said.

The Blessing Box is open 24/7 for anyone to take what they need or to drop off donations.