Car gets stuck into a Bedford house following crash

BEDFORD, Va. – A car crashed into a Bedford home Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:20 p.m., Bedford Communications alerted the Bedford Fire Department for reports of a vehicle trapped in a house at the 1800 block of Centerville Road.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the car and worked to remove the doors to free the person inside.

The person was transported by medics and officials didn’t say whether they were injured.

There was no structural damage to the house, according to the fire department.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.