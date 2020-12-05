Virtual Blacksburg tree lighting spreads cheer despite rain

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s officially the holiday season in Blacksburg.

10 News was live Friday evening for the virtual tree lighting ceremony joined by Blacksburg mayor and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Winter Lights Festival that typically takes place was canceled because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the New River Valley and Blacksburg officials wanted to keep the community safe. They also pulled the plug on the parade that would have taken place because of the rain.

This tree lighting represents the joy of the season during a year when people need some cheer.

“It’s part of a long-standing tradition. It could hardly be more miserable this evening and yet the show goes on. The tradition goes on. And I don’t think anybody would not want to see this tree lit up,” said Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith, Town of Blacksburg

Mrs. Claus said she’s not used to all this rain because they typically see snow up in the North Pole.

“We all need something comfortable, something familiar, something stable to attach to and this is that,” said Hager-Smith.