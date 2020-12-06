Franklin County deputies searching for missing man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find James William “Bill” Gillispie, who they said has been missing since Thursday.
Deputies said the 65-year-old man was last seen leaving his residence on foot in the area of Colonial Turnpike in Glade Hill on Dec. 4 around 7 p.m.
Gillispie was last known to be wearing blue jeans, black shows, a Philadeliphia Eagles hoodie, black leather jacket and a NASA face mask.
If anyone has seen Gillispie, deputies ask that you call the FCSO at 540-483-3000.