Franklin County deputies searching for missing man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find James William “Bill” Gillispie, who they said has been missing since Thursday.

James William "Bill" Gillispie (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Deputies said the 65-year-old man was last seen leaving his residence on foot in the area of Colonial Turnpike in Glade Hill on Dec. 4 around 7 p.m.

Gillispie was last known to be wearing blue jeans, black shows, a Philadeliphia Eagles hoodie, black leather jacket and a NASA face mask.

If anyone has seen Gillispie, deputies ask that you call the FCSO at 540-483-3000.