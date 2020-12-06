Man, with multiple gunshot wounds, found dead in a Henry County field, officials report

FIELDALE, Va. – A man was found dead in a Henry County field Saturday afternoon. Deputies report the man appeared to suffer multiple gunshot wounds.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday afternoon about a deceased person in a field on John Baker Rd in Fieldale.

The victim is a Black male wearing a gray t-shirt, gray pants and black boots. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

It is unknown how long the victim has been deceased.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276)638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).