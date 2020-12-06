Swift water rescue underway along Roanoke River

ROANOKE Va. – Crews in Roanoke are working to locate a person after they fell into the Roanoke River just after 6:00 Saturday night.

An emergency call placed said a person saw someone wading through water and was then swept away.

As of 8:00 p.m. the search was focused in along the areas near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Several agencies from across the area including Roanoke City, Salem and Roanoke County worked into the evening to try and locate the missing person.

Crews are using both a drone and boats to try and located the person swept away by the water