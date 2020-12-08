Man taken to hospital after shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police in Lynchburg said a man was taken to the hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Otey Street for a report of shots fired, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, according to police. They didn’t release details about the man’s condition.

Police said it’s not clear yet whether this shooting is related to the homicide earlier on Monday afternoon at the James Crossing Apartments. Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.You can also enter a tip online.