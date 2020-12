LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon.

Officers are at the James Crossing Apartments after a man was shot and killed, according to police.

They arrived shortly after 4 p.m. to find the victim, who had been shot one time.

The man was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

