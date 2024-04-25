Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Best in Show returns Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for something fun to do Thursday night, while also supporting a good cause, look no further.

The RVSPCA’s Best in Show fundraiser is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. at Charter Hall in the City Market Building.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Artwork from nearly three hundred local artists is on display, and for sale.

The artwork features all kinds of pets and animals, and the proceeds go towards much-needed repairs at the SPCA.

“We’re actually fundraising for our roof replacement. When it rains, it rains now, it literally rains inside of our building, so it is quite the costly replacement. We also need an HVAC system so we’re looking at about $500,000 to replace both of those items. We’ve repaired and repaired and repaired the roof,” RVSPCA Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond said.

You can buy tickets online or at the door, and if you can’t make it, the artwork is for sale online as well.