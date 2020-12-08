Many jobs available as companies needs grow during coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – The nationwide unemployment rate finally saw a decline this October but numbers released in mid-November showed jobless claims back up as coronavirus stimulus talks remain stalled.

With resumes in hand, a people came to a job fair in Roanoke put on by the city and the Williamson Area Business Association, seeking employment.

In September, the unemployment rate in Virginia rose to 6.2 percent but by mid-November, it had slowly taken a downward turn.

Virginia Employment Commission shows in mid-October, unemployment insurance claims decreased by two-thirds compared to May.

And with a mini-fair like this, Roanoke wants to help reduce those numbers even more.

“Help them with their job search so they can get back on their feet,” said Williamson Road branch library manager Toni Vinciguerra.

A few of the interested individuals expressed their frustration with their job hunts as the pandemic has either laid them off or limited their opportunities.

But Vinicguerra said there are still some jobs up for grabs that can help the local community, “I think there’s a lot of opportunities in the community and sometimes people just need a little help getting you to that point where they feel confident to apply for jobs.”

Genevieve Sylla works for the human resources department at Friendship Assisted Living and remembers the flood of applications she received at the beginning of the pandemic.

Sylla said this is a time where they are looking most for housekeepers and nurses.

“The company cannot go on. We need people to come work for us,” explained Sylla.

Other booth representatives said the hardest part of their job is to just get people to feel confident to apply.