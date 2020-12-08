When you can see Santa in Christiansburg this holiday season

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA. – While the CDC said Santa Claus is immune from COVID-19, he’s still doing what he can to keep others safe. That means this year he’s getting a special tour of the Christiansburg area thanks to the local fire department.

If you see the Christiansburg Fire Department with its lights on and sirens blaring down the road, make sure to do a double-take. Chief Billy Hanks said the department has an important job this week.

“This year because of COVID we can’t let the kids hug Santa or touch Santa because of social distancing, but we’re going to take him around to different neighborhoods over the next five days,” Hanks said.

The department is giving Santa a special escort this year on top of a fire truck. The department said the sleigh is in the shop and like all of us, Santa has had quite a year.

“It’s been a crazy year for everybody, even with the elves and reindeer but hopefully we can borrow the firetrucks for a night and spread a little cheer,” Santa told 10 News before climbing on top of the truck.

Seeing Santa roll down their street was the highlight for many kids bundled up braving the flurries Monday night. Andrew Wooten said it’s perfect for his family with everything going on.

“It’s wonderful that they can experience something and it’s a really cool version of it,” Wooten said.

The fire department is always ready to answer the call, and they’re especially ready to do it when the call looks different than normal.

“When someone’s in need that’s when we’re at our best hour but tonight it’s all about the kids, it’s all about making kids happy and I think it will do a lot of good for us too,” Hanks said.

You can find more information about the other four routes over the next week here.