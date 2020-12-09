Humble Hustle keeps elementary school kids in Roanoke warm with coat donation

ROANOKE, Va. – Students at one Roanoke City school now have new coats to keep them warm this winter.

Humble Hustle donated 150 coats for each student at Garden City Elementary School Wednesday morning.

It’s all part of the organization’s annual Keep Giving Initiative Coat Drive, where community members drop off brand new coats at various locations.

“Especially in a time right now where everybody’s kind of closed in, it’s very important for us to still work within our mission of giving and making sure that we stay true to what we do no matter what the circumstances are,” said Xavier Duckett, CEO and founder of the Humble Hustle Company.

This is the fourth year Humble Hustle has donated coats to students in the Roanoke Valley. In that time, they’ve given away more than 1,000 coats.