Jury trials resume in Roanoke County, with COVID-19 safety changes

SALEM, Va. – After nearly nine months, jury trials are starting back up again across southwest Virginia, but they will look a little different because of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Staff members at Roanoke County Circuit Court have been working around the clock to have jury trials during the pandemic.

“We all work together to make sure we have enough jurors,” chief deputy Rhonda Perdue said.

After a backlog of trial dates were pushed back for nine months, the county hosted its first jury trial last week. Major steps are being taken to protect everyone from the bailiffs to the jurors themselves.

“We’re pretty safe here, with plexiglass; we have people who come and constantly wipe down door handles and doorknobs, and even with the jury trials, they clean every two hours,” Perdue said.

Jurors are subject to temperature checks, COVID-19 screenings, and must be wearing masks at all times when in the courtroom. But because of social distancing guidelines, jurors likely won’t be sitting in their typical spots. Depending on the size of the jury and the courtroom, that could also mean less sets for the public.

“The jurors are spread out in the gallery where normally witnesses would normally sit to keep everything distanced,” jury coordinator Jennifer Vest said.

The county is also preparing to have extra jurors be called in just in case anyone gets sick. Court officials agree it’s important to find creative ways to make jury trials work, as they are vital to democracy.

“It’s the defendant’s right to a speedy trial if he wants. Some would rather have a jury decide the verdict of a case instead of a judge, so it’s important for both parties to have open minds from everyone to determine the case,” Vest said.

The court had to have its plans approved by the state before it could start jury trials again.