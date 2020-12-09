47ºF

Radford University Greenhouse gets major upgrades for next semester

After two years of work, the greenhouse has gotten new equipment

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

RADFORD, Va – Students at Radford University with a green thumb will be in for a treat next semester.

After nearly two years of renovations, the greenhouse at the Artis College of Science and Technology has gotten a complete upgrade.

The diverse collection includes plants with medicinal properties, herbs, spices, and fruiting plants.

“It’s here for students to come visit and enjoy there are also classes that utilize the greenhouse... so a lot of hands on in the greenhouse and there’s also student and faculty research that goes on in the greenhouse,” Greenhouse Manager Stephanie Huckestein said.

Staff plan to start offering tours of the greenhouse once it’s safe to do so after the coronavirus pandemic.

