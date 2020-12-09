30ºF

Local News

Two people treated for serious, life-threatening injuries after crash in Bedford

Crash happened Tuesday evening

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Bedford
A crash in Bedford on Tuesday evening left two people with serious, life-threatening injuries.
A crash in Bedford on Tuesday evening left two people with serious, life-threatening injuries. (Bedford Fire Department)

BEDFORD, Va. – A crash in Bedford on Tuesday evening left two people with serious, life-threatening injuries.

It happened before 5:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of the VA Byway, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find an SUV crashed into a tree with two people stuck inside, according to the fire department.

Both people suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

5:34 p.m.- BFD units along with Medic 14-1, Medic 7-3, and County 10 responded to the 5900 block of VA Byway for a...

Posted by Bedford Fire Department on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: