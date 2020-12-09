Two people treated for serious, life-threatening injuries after crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – A crash in Bedford on Tuesday evening left two people with serious, life-threatening injuries.
It happened before 5:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of the VA Byway, according to the Bedford Fire Department.
Crews arrived to find an SUV crashed into a tree with two people stuck inside, according to the fire department.
Both people suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
