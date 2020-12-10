Jerry Falwell Jr. drops lawsuit against Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Officials at Liberty University announced Thursday that former university president Jerry Falwell Jr. has dismissed his lawsuit against the university.

Falwell Jr. filed a lawsuit in October claiming the university “needlessly injured and damaged his reputation through a series of statements, published in print and spoken in large public forums and streamed online, following his forced resignation from the University.”

In Thursday’s statement, Liberty University officials said, “Falwell’s unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration from Liberty.”

In a statement given to 10 News, Falwell Jr. said, “I’ve decided to take a time out from my litigation against Liberty University, but I will continue to keep all options on the table for an appropriate resolution to the matter.”

University leaders said they were “pleased” with Falwell Jr.’s decision to drop the lawsuit and they look forward to the search for a new leader to succeed Falwell Jr.

