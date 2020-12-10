Lynchburg City Council questioned whether to limit capacity during latest meeting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council members will not be limiting capacity during meetings at this time.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright made a motion Tuesday night, asking council if they should consider limiting the number of people, hours before the public was allowed into the open meeting.

It was voted down 5-2.

Wright says he brought up the issue because Bedford officials had just received a notice for violating Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order.

“I wanted to make sure that the City of Lynchburg wasn’t exposed, legally, to any kind of action because we had more people than we were allowed under state law to have,” said Wright.

Councilman Chris Faraldi, who voted against it, said limiting the number would infringe on the community’s rights.