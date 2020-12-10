Sovah Health continues to treat COVID-19 patients with safety precautions in place

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Staff at Sovah Health continue to see a rise in COVID-19 patients.

The health system is treating 44 patients for COVID-19 between both the Danville and Martinsville campuses.

In Sovah Health’s bi-weekly update, staff members reassured the community that there are adequate resources to treat COVID-19 patients and steps are being taken to prevent any new cases within the hospitals.

“We are limiting all entry points to the hospital, so anyone who enters the hospital will be screened for fever and any other symptoms of COVID-19. We’re testing all admitted patients for COVID-19 as well,” hospitalist Adam Kostka said.

Right now, Sovah Health is preforming elective surgeries but is limiting visitation to prevent the spread of the virus.