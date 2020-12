ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers should expect delays on U.S. 220 South in Roanoke on Thursday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic near Southern Hills Drive.

As of 4:10 p.m., the southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed and traffic is backed up about 2.5 miles, according to VDOT. The southbound left lane is open.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Wonju exit.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.