Wreath donation cheers up residents at Centra Health nursing facilities

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The holiday spirit was alive and well at Centra Health thanks to a special delivery.

Members of Scott Insurance in Lynchburg donated 160 hand-made wreaths to place on doors at Centra nursing facilities.

Residents at the Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center also joined in on the decorating.

One Centra official says this helped to bring hope, since interactions have been limited during the pandemic.

“Anything that just, kind of, brings a little piece of normalcy and home and cheer is just going to be impactful this year,” said Tracey Jennings, managing director of senior care services and care transitions for Centra.

Scott Insurance will also decorate two other Centra nursing facilities.