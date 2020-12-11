‘The governor overstepped’: Republican lawmaker reacts to Virginia’s new COVID-19 restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. – Some Republican lawmakers in Virginia are speaking out against Governor Ralph Northam’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

Senator Steve Newman, who represents the Lynchburg area, said the new curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. limits people’s rights. Newman is also concerned about the continued restrictions small businesses face amid the pandemic.

“Actually, bringing in a curfew is an item that is a tool of martial law and I really think it brings Virginia to a new step, so overall I think the governor overstepped,” Newman said

The new restrictions also limit gatherings from groups of 25 people to ten.