Lynchburg police: Man escapes custody, jumps off bridge into James River

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after jumping off a bridge in Lynchburg to escape police custody Saturday morning.

At 11:29 a.m., authorities said an officer initiated a vehicle stop on the John Lynch Memorial Bridge where the driver was placed into handcuffs.

Police said while he was being searched, he escaped custody and intentionally jumped off the bridge and into the James River.

According to authorities, officers immediately went down to the Amherst County side of the river to get the man out of the water.

The Lynchburg Fire Department was also on the scene to assist in getting the man out of the water in a boat.

The man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

