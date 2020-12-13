Mill Mountain Theatre rolls out new 2021 shows

ROANOKE, Va. – The show must go on at Mill Mountain Theatre, but with some coronavirus pandemic adjustments.

After canceling this year’s performances in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mill Mountain Theatre will return in the new year with some new shows.

They will have three MainStage productions on the Trinkle MainStage, three productions for Young Audiences, one Fringe production and one musical concert.

While plexiglass dividers were installed in the dressing rooms, casts will be smaller in 2021 with only about 10 to 12 performers.

The 345-seat theatre will be marked with signs reading ‘do not sit’ limiting the available seating to only 40 percent.

“It doesn’t mean we are out of the dark,” Mill Mountain Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole said. “We are still watching every penny and every decision. But with that said, all of these decisions for these particular shows in 2021 are very strategic.”

In-person events will start late summer, but virtual performances will continue.

Current subscribers can renew and or adjust their ticket packages now until Dec. 18, 2020 while single tickets and new ticket subscribers can secure their seats starting Dec. 18, 2020.