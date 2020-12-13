Santa’s Workshop in downtown Roanoke allowed kids to virtually meet the man in red

ROANOKE, Va. – Santa’s Workshop held in downtown Roanoke on Saturday as a part of the 25 Days of Dickens.

Children wrote special letters and crafts for Santa.

He couldn’t be there in person because of the coronavirus pandemic but was live from the North Pole for one-on-one Zoom calls with the kids.

Organizers hope the event can kickstart support for local businesses.

”As you can see behind me, we have a wonderful Christmas setup. We got decorations all over the building, all over downtown. We would love to have you come out and support some of these small local businesses that have not done great business this year as traffic has been down in downtown,” said Elliot Broyles, Exec. Director of Roanoke Market Building.

Downtown Roanoke is following all COVID-19 guidelines to make sure everyone stays safe.