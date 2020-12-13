ROANOKE, Va. – The show must go on at Mill Mountain Theatre with some adjustments due to the COVID-19.

After cancelling this year’s performances in September due to the pandemic, Mill Mountain Theatre will return in the new year with some new shows.

Casts will be smaller with only about ten to 12 performers.

The 345-seat theater will be marked with signs limiting the available seating to only 40 percent.

“It doesn’t mean we are out of the dark. We are still watching every penny and every decision. But with that said, all of these decisions for these particular shows in 2021 are very strategic,” said Ginger Poole, the producing artistic director at Mill Mountain Theatre.

In-person events will start late summer, but virtual performances will continue.