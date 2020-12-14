Crash closes US-460 West in Botetourt County

A crash has closed all US-460 West lanes in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened near Webster Road.
As of 8:17 a.m., all westbound lanes remain closed.
Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
