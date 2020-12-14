43ºF

Crash closes US-460 West in Botetourt County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

A crash has closed all US-460 West lanes in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened near Webster Road.

As of 8:17 a.m., all westbound lanes remain closed.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

