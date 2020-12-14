Driver charged after hitting VSP patrol car in Wythe County

Two troopers are recovering from minor injuries after their patrol car was hit on I-81 in Wythe County on Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 7:40 a.m., two troopers were responding to a single-vehicle crash that happened when a vehicle going north on I-81 ran off the right side of the interstate at mile marker 68, according to police.

As the troopers were sitting in the patrol car finishing up the investigation, authorities said a 2005 Toyota Camry going north on I-81 ran off the road and hut the back of their car. The troopers said their patrol car was parked on the right shoulder and had emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

According to state police, the two troopers were taken to Wythe County Community Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

William Porter, 25, of Rural Retreat was the driver of the Camry and has been charged with reckless driving and was cited for a defective equipment violation, according to state police.