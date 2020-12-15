Toys for Tots sees increased need in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – As the COVID-19 pandemic leaves more families facing hardships across the United States, a nonprofit working to provide some holiday cheer is seeing three times its normal demand.

Toys for Tots Roanoke is working to provide more than 4,000 kids in the region with gifts this holiday season. Organizers say families in the area have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough year for adults but it’s been a really tougher year for the kids with some of them not able to got to school and see their friends, so this Christmas is really what they look forward to and unfortunately some of us can’t meet what we’ve been able to for the kids,” organizer Alex Coffiey said.

Toys for Tots is accepting more donations at the former Sears building in Valley View Mall. Toy distribution will be this weekend with COVID-19 guidelines in place. You can also make a donation online.