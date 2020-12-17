Man admits to killing his 82-year-old wife near Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his wife’s death in Moneta.

Authorities received a 911 call on Thursday just after 8 a.m. with a report of a homicide at a house on Mallard Cove Road. Someone inside the home made the call, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to find 82-year-old Clara Taylor, of Moneta, dead in her bed from apparent stab wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor’s husband, 84-year-old Donald Taylor, was at the house and admitted to killing his wife, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Taylor is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.