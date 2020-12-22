Radford police get new e-ticket systems to help curb spread of coronavirus

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Police Department now has new e-ticket systems to help protect them from the coronavirus.

More than $26,000 of Radford’s CARES Act funding will go to e-ticket system purchases.

Police will receive 19 new e-ticket systems to limit face-to-face interaction during traffic stops.

For about a year, the department had five e-ticket systems. But with an extra 19 systems, all 24 patrol officers will be equipped with the technology.

The police chief, Jeff Dodson, said it will reduce the duration of traffic stops from 10 to 15 minutes to about 4 to 6 minutes.

“We come in contact with a lot of people on a daily basis in the different calls of interactions with the public. We would never want to be that carrier of COVID-19,” Dodson said.

Patrol officers will receive the new systems in about a week.