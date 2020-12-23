Sovah Health staff asks for community’s help to slow spread of COVID-19 during holidays

DANVILLE, Va. – Frontline workers at SOVAH Health in Danville and Martinsville are asking the community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.

The Danville hospital has lost 11 COVID-19 patients in the last week. Frontline workers shared messages about what their experience has been like treating the patients.

This year has brought unprecedented challenges to our hospital, to the public health of our community, and to our personal lives. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our community and across the country, it is so important to stay vigilant during this holiday season by wearing your mask, social distancing, and frequently washing your hands. Healthcare workers across the nation are tired, but they continue to fight this virus every single day. And we need your help to slow the spread. By following the guidelines, we can celebrate as safely as possible while ensuring that we’re doing what we can to defeat COVID-19, protect our health and make our community – and our holidays – as healthy as possible. This is our Christmas wish from Sovah Health….. #MaskUp #SlowTheSpread #SovahHealth #DefeatCOVID19 #MakingCommunitiesHealthier Posted by Sovah Health - Martinsville on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

“I have had to do CPR, in full PPE, respirators, goggles, gowns, gloves... I’m going tell you that that’s really hard. It’s really hard, watching patients die, and they can’t have their family members at their side,” SOVAH Nurse Tony Edmonds said.

Staff said they are expecting another surge of cases after the holiday season.