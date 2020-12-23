The Nutcracker brings holiday cheer Carillion Clinic

Roanoke, Va. – To help make the holidays a little less lonely for hospital patients, the Southwest Virginia Ballet decided to bring some holiday cheer to the halls of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The ballet company partnered with Blue Ridge PBS to stream the performance on the GetWellNetwork, the in-house patient channel.

Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has more than 700 rooms and the performance will be available to view in each room.

The pandemic has already limited interactions with patients and halted rounds of pet therapy, therefore some nurses say this is the spirit-booster some patients need.

“They are not having their support system here. So being able to watch that, keeps their mind off their cancer,” Melinda Bailey, an oncology nurse, said.

The performance will stream until December 29th.