What’s News Today: Meals on Main, Build Smart

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

Santa will help with food distribution today at the YMCA of Virginia Tech’s Meals on Main. He’ll be at the Thrift Shop Parking Lot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. helping hand out meals and holiday treats. The Y says the program helps to relieve some of the pressure caused by the pandemic. Today’s distribution replaces the one that would normally happen on Friday.

Today is the last day to register for the Build Smart Institute Core Fundamentals of Construction Program. It’s free to any Bedford County student in tenth through twelfth grades who is interested in learning about construction and building trades. You could qualify for free tuition due to money from the CARES Act.

