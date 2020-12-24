Power outages affecting hundreds across Southwest Virginia on Christmas Eve

Hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw power outages on Thursday evening.
Crews are still assessing many of the outages so it’s not clear when power will be restored.
Here is a breakdown of customer outages, from Appalachian Power, as of 6:58 p.m.:
- Bland County - 571
- Grayson County - 128
- Pulaski County - 121
- Roanoke City - 68
- Wythe County - 68
- Roanoke County - 67
- Amherst County - 48
- Carroll County - 43
- Nelson County - 36
- Floyd County 13
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.