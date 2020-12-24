Power outages affecting hundreds across Southwest Virginia on Christmas Eve

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers saw power outages on Thursday evening.

Crews are still assessing many of the outages so it’s not clear when power will be restored.

Here is a breakdown of customer outages, from Appalachian Power, as of 6:58 p.m.:

Bland County - 571

Grayson County - 128

Pulaski County - 121

Roanoke City - 68

Wythe County - 68

Roanoke County - 67

Amherst County - 48

Carroll County - 43

Nelson County - 36

Floyd County 13

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.