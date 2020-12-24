54ºF

Power outages affecting hundreds across Southwest Virginia on Christmas Eve

Not clear yet when power will be restored

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers saw power outages on Thursday evening.
Hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw power outages on Thursday evening.

Crews are still assessing many of the outages so it’s not clear when power will be restored.

Here is a breakdown of customer outages, from Appalachian Power, as of 6:58 p.m.:

  • Bland County - 571
  • Grayson County - 128
  • Pulaski County - 121
  • Roanoke City - 68
  • Wythe County - 68
  • Roanoke County - 67
  • Amherst County - 48
  • Carroll County - 43
  • Nelson County - 36
  • Floyd County 13

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

