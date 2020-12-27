Majority of stores open at Valley View Mall the day after shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Shopping at Valley View Mall was mostly business as usual on Sunday after a person was shot inside the night before.

Shoppers came back to the mall in droves, seemingly unaffected by last night’s shooting.

A vast majority of stores reopened on Sunday as well.

One mall employee spoke with 10 News last night and described the incident as two sudden bursts of gunshots.

“The first time it happened, it didn’t seem real...it didn’t seem like it was actually happening. We just thought it was some teenagers goofing around. The second time, it was surreal to realize there was a shooting happening,” Brandi Jarvis said.

Roanoke Police have no made any arrests in the shooting.

There is no word at this time on what kind of condition the victim is in.