Crews from the Bedford Fire Department work to rescue an adult and three children from an overturned pickup on Dec. 27, 2020

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department rescued one adult and three children after their pickup flips on a Bedford road Sunday.

Officials said the incident happened on the 3000 block of Bore Auger Road.

When units arrived, they found a pickup turned over with an adult and three children still inside.

Crews worked to remove all the victims and say the three children were uninjured while the adult had to be extricated from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.