Community raising money for local firefighter who lost everything in house fire

Joe Moore with the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department lost everything after his house went up in flames.

A local firefighter found himself on the other side of a house fire this weekend.

Multiple fire departments worked to bring the fire under control. Authorities said no one was hurt.

There’s not much left of the house, and the fire department is raising money for Moore.

The department is not doing online donations but is taking them by mail or directly to a member. They are requesting cash, gift cards or prayers. You can send donations to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Vol. Fire Co. at 7797 Jordantown Road Vinton, VA, 24179.