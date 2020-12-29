Goodwill Industries of the Valleys needs donations of clothes, household items this winter

ROANOKE, Va. – Need to make room for all the new gifts you got this Christmas? Goodwill Industries of the Valleys needs donations this winter.

Goodwill needs clothing and household items, which it sells to fund services for the community like mentoring and job assistance programs.

People typically donate less this time of year, but the need for Goodwill’s services has doubled in 2020.

So these donations will go a long way.

“Individuals who donate to Goodwill are really helping their communities and the people in their communities, so when you’re giving to Goodwill, you’re really helping your neighbor,” said Chelsea Moran, the marketing and public relations manager for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, which serves the New River, Shenandoah, and Roanoke Valleys.

If you donate online or in-person by the end of the year, you can get a receipt to get a refund on your taxes.

Goodwill Stores will be open for regular hours on New Year’s Eve to receive donations of clothing and household items.

Click here to find your local Goodwill store and details on hours and safety protocols to expect when donating and shopping.

You can also donate money online here or by donating via mail to P.O. Box 6159, Roanoke, VA, 24017.

Online donations must be made on December 31 by 11:59 p.m. to receive a donation receipt for use during the tax year 2020. Donations postmarked by December 31, 2020, will receive a 2020 tax receipt.