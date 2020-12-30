Actress Dawn Wells of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ fame dies at 82

Dawn Wells, widely known for her role in the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday morning, according to her publicist.
Her publicist, Harlan Boll, said that Wells died of coronavirus-related causes in Los Angeles at the age of 82.
Boll posted the news on his Facebook today along with photos of the two of them over the years.
I am devastated today. Truly, at the top of the list of hardest things to do is announce the passing of a friend or...Posted by B Harlan Boll on Wednesday, December 30, 2020