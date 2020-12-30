What’s News for Today: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The annual police effort is going on through New Year’s Day to help curb alcohol-related traffic deaths. According to figures from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 253 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes on Virginia’s roadways through December 8 this year compared to 249 during the same period in 2019. During last year’s Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period, nearly one-third, or 32 percent, of all traffic deaths in Virginia involved drunk drivers. State and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting more than 700 saturation patrols and nearly 100 sobriety checkpoints throughout Virginia.

You have a few more days to give your thoughts on the Route 24 corridor between Brookneal Highway (Route 501/Route 24 split) on the west, and Red House Road on the east. The Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC) in partnership with Campbell County and the Virginia Department of Transportation, is looking for input on potential improvements. There’s an online survey. A virtual meeting was held in the fall, where people could share issues related to travel congestion, safety concerns and walking or bicycling in the area. To submit a response, please visit: http://route24corridorsurvey.metroquest.com/.

In Lynchburg, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., traffic will be down to one lane on a portion of Main Street across from Cinn City cafe to repair a broken gas line. You should expect minor delays & use caution while traveling through the work zone.