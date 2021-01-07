Dozens of New River Valley Regional Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

DUBLIN, Va. – Dozens of inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus amidst an outbreak at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Two inmates tested positive on Saturday after experiencing a loss of smell and taste.

The jail tested all 44 inmates in the same housing unit and 20 returned with positive results, despite not showing any symptoms.

Positive inmates were moved to the quarantine unit but there are no hospitalizations. Additionally, three staff members have the virus.

At this time, the jail is not undergoing mass testing.

“We’re working with the health department and they haven’t recommended that we do that,” said Jail Superintendent Gregory Winston. “So we are going with their recommendations. We work closely with them to determine what our testing needs are.”

However, Winston said every inmate is tested before they step into the jail.

Currently, the jail population size is 974 people.

While there are no current vaccination distribution plans for the inmates, 22 of the jail’s health care workers were offered the first dosage of the vaccine already.

More than 200 correctional officers will be offered the vaccine in the next coming weeks.