Roanoke postpones public hearing to consider prohibiting firearms on city property

ROANOKE, Va. – Citizens in the Star City have to wait a little longer to have their voices heard by the city council regarding gun laws.

On Monday, Roanoke City Council initially approved a request for a public hearing to be held on Jan. 19 to get input from residents about the council’s consideration of an ordinance prohibiting firearms on city property. However, that hearing has been pushed back.

[Changes coming to Virginia’s concealed carry permit process on January 1]

Roanoke City officials announced Thursday it has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date that’s yet to be determined.

Officials said the adoption of the ordinance is permitted by an amendment to Section 15.2-915 of the Code of Virginia, “Prohibition of Firearms on City Property,” which was effective July 1, 2020.

According to official documents, the law doesn’t require a public hearing prior, but Roanoke did this in an effort to promote transparency and allow residents to participate in their government.