Students to return to hybrid schedule following fire at Lynchburg elementary school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools announced it will return to a hybrid schedule next week.

For students at Paul Munro Elementary, that means it will be the first time they’re back in the building since a fire at the school in November.

Lynchburg fire marshals said a heater caused the fire inside a second-grade classroom.

Though it was contained to one room, excessive smoke damage caused issues to other areas of the building.

Steve Gatzek, LCS director for finance and operations, said ceilings and lighting have been replaced and every heater has been inspected.

He said it’s safe for parents to send their children back into the building.

“The building has been completely cleaned. It’s been disinfected. We’re ready for everybody to come back,” said Gatzek.

Gatzek said the incident caused about $175,000 in damages, but the school is insured.