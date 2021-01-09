Home decor store at Roanoke City Market to close after more than 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Roanoke City Market’s longest-running stores is calling it a day, but the home decor store’s owner will not go far once the doors close.

Calhoun and Kipp will close this month after 21 years on the corner of Market Street and Kirk Avenue. Owner Eric Dresser says the closure is not related to COVID-19, but because he no longer has the energy to run a brick-and-mortar store.

Dresser says he will sell his own art at the outdoor City Market tables after Calhoun and Kipp closes. He said he’s excited for the change of scenery but is grateful for his two decades of business.

“Over the last month where people knew we were closing, some who have known me for many years are stopping in and letting me know how much they will miss the store,” Dresser said. “I hope they’re looking forward to seeing me at the farmer’s market.”

Calhoun and Kipp’s last day is scheduled for Jan. 24, but Dresser said it’s possible the store closes before then.