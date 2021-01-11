Christiansburg’s top Christmas lights display now honoring frontline and first responder heroes

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – There’s always a debate around this time of year whether to keep your Christmas decorations up or take them down.

After an award-winning display, a Christiansburg man is keeping his up, but he’s adding some red and blue to his white lights.

The Town of Christiansburg awarded Jeff and Lisa Gandee a trophy for winning the town’s first-ever Christmas decoration contest.

The couple saw hundreds of cars drive by their house during the holiday season.

Jeff said handing out candy canes to children and seeing their faces when they saw Santa visiting his yard was his favorite.

“Really just spreading the joy that way, it just filled my heart this holiday season, that just really filled my heart more than anything else it was just unbelievable,” said Jeff.

The Gandees have now turned their elaborate Christmas decor into a patriotic display.

They want to say thank you to our frontline and first responder heroes.

They encourage the families near and far to drive by and check out the display at 1460 Sleepy Hollow Road in Christiansburg.