Lynchburg high school to receive new artificial athletic field

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass High School is getting an upgrade with an artificial athletic field.

The multipurpose practice field has been years in the making.

The Lynchburg City School board approved a construction contract Tuesday — worth about $980,000.

The new field is meant to help with scheduling conflicts.

Steve Gatzke, LCS senior director of finance and operations, tells 10 News it will be big enough for practices but not games.

“Widthwise, I believe it is the same as a regulation football field; but lengthwise it will only be around 100 yards, basically no endzones,” Gatzke said.

Construction is set to start in May and be finished in the fall.